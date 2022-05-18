A beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Danielle Cean Brock left this world unexpectedly, at 35 yrs. Old on March 2nd, 2022.
Born in Hanford, California on August 4th, 1986. Danielle grew up in Hanford and attended Hanford High School.
Danielle will always be remembered for her infectious smile, beautiful blue/green eyes and her friendly and adventurous personality. When you think of Danielle celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is too short and should be lived to the fullest.
Danielle is preceded in death by her son Evan Ryan, grandmothers Dorothy Tygart and Marian Gonzalez, Aunt Cynthia Abbott, uncles Ronald and James Bruner, and cousin Randy Curtis. She leaves behind her children Melody Ryan, Mason, Bentley, Caleb and Rustyn Brock, her parents Michael and Teresa Brock, her brothers Justin and wife Sydney, Michael Jr., and wife Amanda, Nathan and Manuel Brock, sisters Cristina Hernandez, Catalina and husband Ernie Lopez, and Jeanette Flores, many Uncles, Aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on May 21st 2022 from 1pm to 3pm @ Peoples Funeral Chapel 501 N. Douty St. Hanford, CA. 93230