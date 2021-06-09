Daniel Willem Slootweg passed peacefully at home on May 25, 2021, in the arms of his loving wife, Janet, who described caring for her husband throughout his decline as an “honor” and a “privilege”. Dan was born in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, to parents Jan Slootweg and Antje Slootweg (Molenaar). One of nine children raised on the family farm, Dan learned about hard work and sacrifice early on. The Slootweg Family endured formidable hardship during World War II; occupation of their country forced food shortages, school closures, and the constant fear that young men would be taken from their families. Dan 's parents took many risks to protect their own family, as well as others. He knew his parents strong Christian faith, family values, and resilience kept them safe and thriving.
With an Agriculture degree in hand, at the age of 19, Dan set sail for North America in 1954. He carried one suitcase and $100 given to him by his father and embarked on the month-long journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Arriving in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dan eventually made his way to Brandon, Manitoba, where his older brother, Nico, helped him find a job on a nearby farm. Soon after, Dan secured government jobs at an experimental farm, and later at a local boarding school, where he oversaw more than 60 students, drove the school bus, and served as hockey coach. The workdays in Canada were long, and the weather was brutal. After 6 years, Dan packed up again, and headed for California.
Dan settled in the Central Valley town of Hanford, where his eldest sister Annie, and her husband Arie, were raising their six children. Dan worked many jobs, foremost among them, for Diamond International, later Diamond Lumber, Inc. Dan worked for Diamond for nearly 30 years, rising from janitor to assistant manager, and ultimately managing lumber yards himself, in the Northern California towns of Anderson, Ukiah, and Woodland. It was at Diamond where he first set eyes on a pretty young lady, seeking to buy a tricycle for her nephew. Soon thereafter, he was a married man, raising two children of his own!
Throughout his life, Dan remained active in his local churches, teaching Sunday school, and serving as a Deacon. He was also treasurer of the school board and prided himself on balancing the annual budget within a penny (and well before computers) each year he served. He participated in several social clubs, including Lions and Rotary. He loved performing skits in the Couples Club at First Christian Reformed Church in Hanford. Dan enjoyed nothing more than making other people smile.
Dan was a consummate family man, a devoted husband, and a father who made certain he was always there for his children. Despite the incredibly long hours he worked, no sporting event was too far to attend. No school performance was too insignificant to skip. Dan was an avid builder, and a perfectionist who once boasted that every board on his newly constructed backyard fence was precisely level! He built a playhouse (with a shake roof and a Dutch door) in the backyard of the family home in Hanford, crafted a gorgeous redwood deck behind Melanies home in Sacramento, and made the 14-hour, round-trip drive to Los Angeles, seven consecutive weekends, to transform the first home, a condominium, purchased by John and his bride to be, JingJing.
Dan loved to travel. He took his family on multiple road trips through the Western United States and Canada, and he showed them all over Western Europe. In his later years, he was able to visit China and Russia as well. One of his greatest joys was driving support (in 2000, 02, and 05) for his nephews Jan and Nico, as their Pelle team cycled in the Italian Dolomites and Southern French Alps. Dan fit right in with the young cyclists as he was always a kid at heart!
Dan is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Janet Eileen (Keller) Slootweg; his two children, Melanie Slootweg and John Slootweg; his daughter-in-law JingJing Kong; and his grandchildren Jaslyn Daniel Slootweg (12) and Jaxon Kong Slootweg (9). In addition, he is survived by his sister, Wilhelmina van der Meij (Slootweg) of the Netherlands; three sisters-in-law, Ada Slootweg (Jan), Ina Slootweg (Cees), and Joke Slootweg (Wim) of the Netherlands; and many beloved nieces and nephews in Holland, Canada, and across the United States. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings (Annie, Nico, Cees, Ge, Jan, Wim, and Dirk).
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. At First Reformed Church in Hanford
2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford, California
In lieu of flowers, Dans family asks you to consider a gift to either
UC Davis Medical Center
Alzheimers Disease Center
https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/SAD6864
or
Hanford Christian School
11948 Flint Avenue
Hanford, California 93230
(559) 584-9207
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA
You may visit Dans story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
