Daniel Romero Jr, 59, died 18 April 2022 at Comfort Care Hospice in Hanford, California, after a lifetime battle against an uncurable disease.
Daniel Romero Jr. was born on 09th October 1962 in Hanford, California. He earned his Master of Arts in 2015 and had a successful career as a social worker in Texas and Washington state. He has had several marriages throughout his lifetime. He was the Chief for the Lipan Apache Band of Texas. He was the driving force for the Lipan Apache Band of Texas gaining recognition from the state of Texas and started the movement to federal recognition. He moved to Texas and was heavily involved with the indigenous people community in the Southwest region of the United States.
His Family paid this tribute to him, Daniel was an avid activist for the indigenous community. He was the voice when it was silence. He was courageous and intelligent. He spent most of his time advocating for the federal recognition of the Lipan Apache Band of Texas.
Daniel is survived by his three children; Daniel, Loretta, & Jose; six grandchildren Lorenzo, Aaron, Josh, Ciara, Apollo, & Hannah; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives.
A special thank you to the people at the Comfort Care in Hanford for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 PM with a Rosary following at 6:00 PM on Wednesday April 27 at the Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. Mass for Daniel will be at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford on Thursday, April 28 at 10:00 AM. Daniel will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, California following Mass.