Dale A Vaughn was born in Hanford, CA on October 10, 1946 to parents Bill and Betty Vaughn. He was raised along with his brothers Gail and Jerry. After High School, Dale served his country with the United States Army including the 101st Airborne Division. After returning home, he married his wife Martha and they resided in Avenal, where they raised their son Chad and daughter Jennifer. Dale worked hard to provide a stable and happy life for his family. He was able to enjoy his retirement with his wife of 53 years, his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. This included fishing trips, camping and enjoying ATVs on the sand dunes. He was tremendously funny, loving, loyal, patient, generous, and kind. He was rightfully loved by all who knew him.
Dale is survived by his wife Martha, son Chad and his wife Barbara, daughter Jennifer and her husband Mark, grandchildren Alex, Chelsie and her husband Gabriel, Chloe, Luke, Jake, Jesse, Ellie, his brother Gail and his wife Bonnie, and many nieces and nephews. Dales final days were spent at home full of love, laughter, family, comfort, and peace. Dale has gone home to his Lord Jesus where his parents and brother Jerry were waiting for him. His final day on this earth was August 28, 2021. He passed surrounded with his family at his side.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Friends who wish can make donations in Dales memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
