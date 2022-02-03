It is with great sadness that we send our Mom Dainy Smith from this life to be reunited with those she missed so much.
Dainy was born on May 4, 1958 and began her journey home on January 24, 2022. Our Mom (or Nana as she was also known by) always knew someone no matter where she went, we would always laugh about how long it took for us to go anywhere because she would stop and talk to everyone she knew. She had a place in her heart for everyone.
Dainy was an Elder from the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut tribe. Dainy worked at the Tachi Palace for over a decade and upon leaving there took a position as a dispatcher at the department of public safety for the Santa Rosa Rancheria.
Dainy is survived by her daughters, Carol and husband John Plentywolf, Ida and husband Shawn Scott and Beverly and husband Alex Torres, 17 grand children Abrina and husband James Taylor, Anissa and husband Carlos Garcia, Micheal Estrada, Yareya Garcia, Amanei Garcia, Daniel and wife Cinthia Estrada, Shiloh Plentywolf, Maui Garcia, Amaiya Torres, Nakiah Garcia, Nadiya Torres, and Eli Torres, Esmeralda Pilapil, Josephina Scott, Jay Scott and Gracie Scott, 6 great grandchildren, brothers Francis Begay, David Works Jr. and Virgil Smith Jr. sisters Teresa Smith and Charlotte Gamez, many cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Dainy was predeceased by her parents Virgil Smith Sr. and June Work Begay, her bothers Eugene Begay and Stanley Smith and sisters Crystal Frank and Cheryl Broom, aunts Irene Work Sisco and Mildred Smith and uncles and her grandson Jacob Estrada Jr.
Our family would like to thank everyone who offered prayers and well wishes for our Mom/Nana and extended condolences to us during heartbreaking time.
