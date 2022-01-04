Cindy was born in Rockledge Florida. She is survived by her husband, Kevin, of 36 years, and her son Alan. Surviving also are her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Wieske of San Jose, California, her sisters Terri Wieske and Mary Anne Bowles, and her brother Thomas. Her family was important to her, and she loved all her nieces and nephews dearly and continued to stay connected with her relatives across the US.
Cindy graduated from Blackford High School in 1983 and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from San Jose State University in 1987.
Cindy was employed by the National Weather Service for over 33 years with station assignments in Charlotte NC, Toledo Ohio, and her final assignment in Hanford California in 1994. Cindy was dedicated to the science and took an interest in Fire Weather, obtaining leadership roles in the training of CAL Fire personnel in Fire Science. She excelled in all aspects of fire science and had multiple deployments across the Western states to aid in fighting fires.
Cindy was an accomplished speaker and she excelled with Toastmasters International. She was a member of multiple clubs within the Central Valley of California. She competed and won a regional competition in “Table Topics.”
Though Cindy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2005, This did not deter her in excelling in her career, her interests, and her dedication to her faith. Cindy was dedicated to playing viola and singing with the St. Brigid's Church choir.
Our hearts are saddened and crushed with her diagnosis of cancer in 2019, but she continued to fight the disease with her “can do” spirit, however, the cancer was so aggressive and persistent, Cindy finally succumbed on December 3, 2021.
A funeral mass is scheduled for January 10, 2021 at 11 am at St. Brigid's Catholic Church 200 E. Florinda, in Hanford California, with interment at Calvary Cemetery. A reception is planned to be held afterward. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity or the MS Society. We are saddened by our loss but know that she is no longer in pain and that we will meet with her again.
