On Sunday morning, September 12th, 2021, Crystal Louise Allen Russ , age 34, passed from this life at her home in Hanford, California after a long struggle with her health.
She is survived by her son, Jacob Patrick Russ, her husband, Eric Patrick Russ, her mother, Debra Louise Allen, her father Lewis Albert Allen of Lemoore, her sister, Michelle Nichole Allen, brother Donald Anthony Allen of San Francisco, Aunt & Uncles, June Elizabeth & Leo Paul Strong of Hanford & Anthony Dominic and Elizabeth Ruth Scarfone of Fresno and cousin Autumn Joi Strong.
Funeral services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday 18th, 2021 at 3pm. 2400 North 11th, Hanford
Crystal was known for her cheerful and loving personality. She had a caring nature that she extended to everyone that crossed her path. She loved crafts and was skilled at crocheting and coloring; she loved her pets through the years and they were a comfort to her.
A GoFundMe account has been established in Crystals behalf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.