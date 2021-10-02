Cruz Valdez, 84 passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 21, 2021, at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford Ca. He was surrounded by his wife and children.
Cruz was born on May 3, 1937, to parents Jose and Santos Valdez in Hanford Ca. Cruz graduated from Hanford High School in 1956. In October he married his wife Jennie (Aguilar) Valdez of almost 65 years. Together they started their family in Hanford.
As a teenager he worked as a grocery clerk for United Market in Hanford. In 1965, Cruz moved his family to Van Nuys Ca. There he worked for General Motors. He later landed a job for Mayfair Markets in Hollywood as a produce Manager. In 1969 Cruz transferred to the newly opened Mayfair Market in Hanford. He retired from the Retail Clerks Union in 1978, he then opened Valdez Market. A few years later he added a kitchen and started making burritos, tacos and tamales. They would become known as the "best burritos in town".
In addition, Cruz pursued a career with the Department of Corrections as a Supervisor Cook I at Avenal State Prison. He later promoted to Supervisor Cook II at Corcoran State Prison. After ten years with Corrections, Cruz retired and focused on his business.
As a young teenager in the 1950's Cruz was a member of the Los Reyes Drum and Bugle Corp marching band. They performed in parades and competitions throughout California. Many years later as he now would focus on his family, he would be instrumental in reestablishing the band as the Los Reyes Jr. Drum and Bugle Corp, whom also received numerous awards and trophies.
Cruz was involved with his family and community, he loved to dance. He shared his passion by promoting dances at the Civic Auditorium in the late 70's. He would hire the best bands and sell out every time. He coached little league and Babe Ruth baseball. He was a faithful parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. For several years he was the President of the Guadalupana Society of Laton Ca.
In addition to his parents, Cruz is proceeded in death by his brother Joe Lupe Valdez, sisters Mary Moran, and Francis Reygoza, two sons Leonard and Stephen Valdez all of Hanford Ca. He is survived by his wife Jennie, his children Marcus wife Martha, Helen Ramirez husband Ramon Ramirez, Richard wife Alice, and Teresa Valdez. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence (Candy) Valdez, sisters Tami Haro and Gloria Duran, 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be as follows:
Sunday October 10, 2021 viewing 4-7 pm, Rosary 6 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home 100 W. Bush St Hanford, Ca. 93230 Monday October 11, 2021 Mass at 10 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 10435 Hanford/Armona Rd., Hanford Ca. Burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery 11680 S. 10th, Ave. Hanford Ca.
