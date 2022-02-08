Connie was born to Joe F. and Maria J. Gorgita on January 21, 1922. She was the seventh of eight children, with brothers Joe, Manny, and Able and sisters Mary, Josephine, Lena, and Vera. All who have preceded her in death.
Connie was married on June 1, 1940 to Henry Vaz Rocha. They lived happily on a ranch out in the Island district of Lemoore where they farmed and reared their children. Later they moved into town upon retirement after almost 56 Years of marriage until the passing of Henry on Easter Sunday, April 7, 1996. They had six children. Kathleen Rocha, deceased February 11, 1988 (Melvin), Dianna Lancaster (Richard, deceased), Nancy Royer (Bill), Ileen Jones (Kenny), Rick Rocha (Rita), and Judy Fontes, (Tony). This large family brought her 14 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren, and 2 great great great grandchildren.
Connie was a loving wife and a devoted mother. Her life was her family and she spent it doting her children and grandchildren at every opportunity. She had a lively sense of humor, loved music and was a very good musician which she inherited from her father and passed on to her children and grandchildren, many of whom are accomplished musicians today. She was also very strong in her Catholic faith with a special devotion to her rosary and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
She went peacefully to her heavenly Father with a song in her heart, her children and two oldest grandchildren at her bedside on February 2, 2022 just 12 days after her 100th birthday. She will be remembered for her kindness, her good humor and her loving personality, always looking to give of herself to others.
Visitation will be on Wednesday February 9th, 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. with Rosary following at 6:00 P.M. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore CA 93245. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday February 10th at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial immediately following Mass at Lemoore Cemetery.
