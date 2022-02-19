Concepcion “Connie” Balcazar, 91, of Lemoore passed away February 9, 2022. Connie was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 4, 1930, to Alejandro Espinoza and Josefina Gallego Espinoza. She met her husband Virgil Balcazar in the camp Angiola which was located south of Corcoran. They were married in 1948 for 64 years and had five children. They loved traveling both here in the United States and Mexico. She loved her family
In the 1960s the family moved to San Jose, where they resided for 30 years. Both she and Virgil retired (Connie worked as a school crossing guard) from their jobs in 1989 and decided to move back to the San Joaquin Valley in order to be closer to their families, and bought a home in Lemoore. We will miss our beloved mom, grandmother, aunt, but we have many beautiful and loving memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Virgil, and son Virgil, Jr. Her brothers Alex, Louis, Larry and Fermin Espinoza as well as her sisters and brothers-in-laws: Dionicia “Micha” and Felipe Griego, Margaret and Ramon Hernandez, Martha and Henry Moran.
She is survived by sons Frank and Guadalupe (Herrera) Balcazar, and Fabian Balcazar; daughters Priscilla Balcazar and Carmela Balcazar and Manuel Garcia.
She leaves her grandchildren: Celina (Hernandez) and Jesse Caballero; Abraham and Sandra (Figueroa) Hernandez; Olivia (Hernandez) and Jesse Guel; Sophia and Alicia (Barajas) Hernandez; Bernadette and Jeremy Balcazar, and JoAnna Balcazar. Great-grandchildren: Ramon “Junior”, Anthony, and Angel Felix; Marlaina Bettencourt, Sammie and Elizabeth Campbell; Victoria, Leah, and Jazlene Hernandez; Jesse Jr. and Jordyn Guel. Two great-great grandchildren Raymond and Isaac Ramirez.
The family would like to express our love and thanks to all our friends and family that offered prayers and support. A special thank you to Adventist Health Home Care ServicesBridget, Heather, April, Raquel, Van, “Sir” Richard Brandt for their loving care and support of our family during this difficult time.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 as follows: Viewing at 8:30 am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St, Hanford, CA. Followed by mass at 10:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, followed by a reception at The Kings County Fairgrounds in the Rose Room.