Clifford Ray “Buddy” Eaton was born to his parents, Loieta Mary Eaton(Farmer) and Scott William Eaton on March 7, 1944, in Hanford, California. His parents and older sister, Carma Lee (Richwine) Eaton, had recently moved out to California from Lequire, Oklahoma to find work and a better life. Times were hard and they lived for a time in a barn by their job. This is where Buddy was born, a nickname given to him by someone in the family and it stuck. Later would come his younger brother Preston, and his little sister Diane Bettencourt (Eaton). Scott moved his family into town in the late 1940s to a house he had built on Ivy Street.
Buddy went to the first Hanford Elementary School down the street on White Street called Hamilton. Later he went on to Woodrow Wilson Junior High and graduated from Hanford High in 1962. He made many life-long friends through these years with his easy going personality and quick wit.
In the winter of 1963 he met the love of his life, Joneen Bynum. Dating for two years they decided to run away to Reno with a few family members and got married on August 1, 1965. They returned where Buddy worked in construction and Joneen finished her teaching credential before being hired to teach at Woodrow Wilson Junior High. Starting a family in 1967 saw the addition of their first born Sonya (Lowther) Eaton, then followed by a second daughter Sharise (Gustafson) Eaton in 1971, and twins Shauna (Brandt) Eaton and Scott Eaton in 1974.
Bud found employment in drywall under the tutelage of Earl Dean until he decided to move on and start his own drywall business in 1969. Thus Bud Eaton Drywall was born. He hired his brother Preston and together they worked for more than 30 years. During these years Buddy decided to study for a General Contractors License, which he successfully accomplished, but still doing drywall as his main business. Buddy earned a reputation as a perfectionist. He remodeled and doubled the size of his own home, built a duplex with a garage for drywall materials, helped build his sister Dianes dream home on 14th Avenue, and helped in the building of daughter Sonyas home on Picadilly Court. His work can still be seen in hundreds of homes in which he supplied the drywall.
In the family Buddy was the man to call if anyone needed something fixed, whether it be leaky faucets, cars that wouldnt start, or holes in the wall, he was there to help with his magic hands.
When Buddy wasnt working, his favorite past time in the world was bass fishing or going to the track to watch his brother-in-law, Steve Bettencourt, race his sprint car. His favorite fishing was bass fishing at Pine Flat or Kings River, and his favorite racing was all sprint cars. There have been many fishing buddies over the years but one highlight was taking Stevie Smith of the World Of Outlaws fishing, more than once, when the Outlaws were in town. Buddy and Joneen shared the love of fishing and racing, taking a trip to the World of Outlaws Nationals in Knoxville, Iowa.
Buddy loved music and shared that love of music with his children . He loved to write songs and sing along with his two favorites, Ricky Nelson and Elvis Presley. Even in his final months he would ask Alexa to play some of their songs so he could sing along.
As time went on, his children grew up, married, and started families of their own. He retired from construction in 2002 and became “Papa” to 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. John Michael Dukman came first, followed by Adison, Cameron, and Jillian Schneider; Ethan and Gavin Brandt were next, adding Mackenzie and David Gonzales and Joshua Eaton. Last but not least was great granddaughter Janelle Dukman. He would help them practice swinging a golf club, visiting batting cages, fishing at favorite fishing spots, share stories, but mostly making them laugh. He displayed unconditional love for all his family.
He spent the last 20 years enjoying life with his wife, a highlight being their trip on an Alaskan Cruise in 2012. He battled and survived tongue cancer and thyroid disease and finally succumbed to complications related to his Parkinsons disease. Through it all he displayed such courage and strength.
Buddy was called to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 6, 2022, just a month shy of his 78th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joneen Eaton, and his children Sonya (Keith) Lowther, Shauna (Kevin) Brandt, and Scott (Leighann) Eaton, all of Hanford, as well as his 9 grandchildren and 1 great. Also surviving are his brother Preston (Linda) Eaton, and sisters Carma Lee (Lester) Richwine and Diane Bettencourt, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Loieta Eaton and his beloved daughter Sharise Gustafson (Eaton).
An inurnment will be held at the Hanford Cemetery Memorial Wall on Saturday, March 19th, at 10:00 a.m. This will be followed by lunch at the First Christian Church at 505 W. Cameron Street at 11:00 a.m. All friends and family are warmly invited and encouraged to come and honor his life with memories to share and time with his family.