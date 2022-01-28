It is with broken hearts that the family of Michael Scott announce his sudden and untimely death at the age of 44. Michael was born in Visalia and attended school in Visalia. He graduated from Redwood High school in 1995.
Mike remained close friends with his Veva Blunt Elementary School Classmates and gathered many new friends along the way. Once you were Mike's friend you were a friend for life. He had a giant loving and giving heart. Mike worked hauling fuel in large tanker trucks. He had the joy of working for GV Burrows Trucking in the last year of his life. It was while fueling his tanker at the pipeline that Mike suffered a sudden death experience. CPR was initiated and continued for 45 minutes at CRMC. It was to no avail as Mike had already passed from this Earth.
He will be remembered for his tender heart, giving nature and hilarious sense of humor.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Gene and Helen Lobdell as well as his aunt M. Janette Lobdell.
He leaves behind the love of his life Kathleen Varela of Hanford and stepchildren Ashley Varela and Victoria Varela also of Hanford, CA and Chandler Varela Mushrush Petty Officer 1st Class (Dyani) of San Diego, CA. He also leaves behind his parents Edward and M. Janeen Lorenzi of Visalia, CA, sister Jeanie Castillo (Frank) and niece Claire of Missoula MT, brother Tony Lorenzi (Angie) and nieces Emma & Lilly of Exeter, CA and sister Lisa Lorenzi of Visalia, CA. He is also survived by his aunt Becky Parker (Tim) of Bremerton WA, grandmother Bernice Lorenzi of Visalia, CA, Uncles Jeff Lorenzi (Marie) of Turlock, CA, Kurt Lorenzi (Robin) of Mill Valley, CA and many cousins. He was also loved by his in-laws Denice and Mike Mushrush and brother in-law Anthony Mushrush (Briteny) of Hanford, CA. Of special note is his step grandson Levi Varela Mushrush. Levi was such a blessing as Mike was thrilled and filled with love for this precious child.
Adjectives one may apply to Mike are principled, skilled, loving, tender hearted, lifelong friend, strong, and provider. He also had a sense of humor that will leave all of us who knew him in stitches for many years to come.
A viewing will be held on February 6th, from 9-11AM and a memorial service from 11AM-12PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA. 93277. There will also be a reception at the Barrelhouse Brewery 521 E. Main St. in Visalia on February 6, 2022 at 3:30PM. Please come ready to share and laugh with Mike at his funniest antics.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
