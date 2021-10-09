Claudia Marie Balaam passed away on October 5, 2021, at the age of 86. She was surrounded by her children with love, prayers, and praise music as she entered Heaven to be with her Father God and precious Jesus.
She would share with us often that when she entered the pearly gates, she was going to run straight to Jesus, sit on his lap, and thank him.
Claudia was born July 29, 1935, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Edward and Lela Lindley. When Claudia was a child during the Dust Bowl era her family moved to Corcoran, California to find work. Claudia lived in Corcoran during her school age years. Claudia then married Clarence I. (Bud) Balaam in 1952 and moved to Waukena, California on their family ranch.
There they raised their four children, Gay Lynn, Raylene, Clarence Richard (Dick) and Claude. Claudia was a woman of a strong faith; her priority unquestionably was her children be raised knowing and loving God. She made sure the family attended church, knew their bible verses and said their prayers.
Claudia loved to sing praise songs and she filled her home with Gospel music. She was also asked to frequently sing in Church and Christian events all the way up to before she became ill. While her children were growing up, Claudia was a Vacation Bible School teacher, Missionettes and Royal Ranger leader. She also desired her children to be well rounded, so she was a 4-H leader and a supporter of FFA.
Since they were raising their children on a ranch Claudia worked right alongside Bud and their children doing daily chores, as in; bottle feeding drop calves all the way up to Springer Heifers. She also drove tractors and irrigated crops. Claudia carried on her mission when her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren arrived; she made sure all of them knew God and his love. Claudia touched many lives and all that knew her knew she cared deeply for them.
After she retired, she teamed up with her best friend, Gloria Baxley, and for many years they would go to the Womans Recovery Homes in Visalia and share the word of God and sing praises. She later partnered with her Beau, John Hardin, to spread the word of God through Cowboy Poetry and Praise songs at numerous Churches and events. Claudia made sure she shared the love of God every day, in person or when she would miss your call on her phone. She would ask: By the way, has anyone told you lately, Jesus Loves you?
Claudia is survived by her four Children and their spouses: Gay and Larry Hooper, Raylene and Donnie Welch, Dick and Misty Balaam, and Claude and Mindy Balaam. Her Grandchildren: Balea and Mike Avila, Gusty and Anna Hooper, Dustin and Dexter Welch, Floyd Phillips, Robbie, Terrilyn, and Bronc Balaam, Jared and Ashley Bailey, Courtney and Chiso Nenna. Her Great- Grandchildren: Karstyn Avila, Tyler, Chyanne, Shirley, and Dakota Welch, Bella Dobson, Allison and Abby Bailey, Falyn, Brynnan, and Natalie Nenna. Her Beau and Best friend John Hardin along with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded into heaven by her parents Edward and Lela Lindley, her brother Carlos Lindley, her husband Clarence I. (Bud) Balaam, and her best friend who shared the word of God with her, Gloria Baxley. Claudia
There will be a Grave Side Service at: Tulare North Cemetery, 4572 “J” Street Tulare Ca, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards
