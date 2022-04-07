Claudette Jean Mallyon (Cole) Silva of Lemoore, California, joined Heaven's Choir when she passed away in her home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 after a fierce battle with Cancer. She was 76 years young.
Claudette was born in Los Angeles, California, to Marvin Richard and Jeanette Lois Butterfield Mallyon on February 12, 1946. She was a 1963 graduate of Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California, and moved to Lemoore, California, in December 1979.
She retired as a dental assistant from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at Avenal. Even as a working mom, her main focus was always the love and care of her family, friends, and her beloved pet schnauzers, Toby and the Katies. She was a hardworking and determined woman who also enjoyed painting, music, theater, dance, crime dramas, Mexican food, and travel. She grew up singing in her church choir and never stopped singing even if it was only in her home or car later in life. She always had a song in her heart.
Claudette was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 22 years, Philip Silva of Lemoore; youngest daughter, Melody Lind Redwine of Davis, CA; older sister, Sharon Sebastian of North Carolina; younger brother, Rick Mallyon of Lancaster, California, as well as her dear friend, Pat Flotten, and sweet mother-in-law, Tillie Silva, both of Lemoore.
She is survived by daughters, Julie (Fred) Koozer of Modesto, and Carol “CJ” Cole of Tuolumne; grandchildren Lindsay (Josh) Beutler of Connecticut, Julie Redwine and Gage Cole of Lemoore, and Jakob Koozer of Modesto. “GG” will be especially missed by her great-granddaughters, Melody, Aria, and Kora Beutler of Connecticut and Annabel Redwine of Lemoore.
She is also survived by her life-long best friends, Jeanette Combs of Oklahoma and Debbie Davis of Hanford, CA; her extended family members including Carol Cole Freeman and Raymond and Janice Silva of Washington; and many nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones across the nation.
Claudette did not want to have a memorial. A special thanks to Phipps-Dale of Lemoore for kind guidance through her final arrangements.
The family requests that remembrances or donations be made in Claudettes name to the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345, or visit https://donate3.cancer.org/