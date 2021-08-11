Clarence Luciano Lima, a lifelong resident of Lemoore, peacefully passed away on August 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Clarence was born in Lemoore on January 1, 1930 to Mike and Marie Lima, who were dairy farmers that lived in the Island District. Clarence continued to cultivate his agricultural background throughout his life: initially, in assisting his parents on their dairy; then, as farmer of his own property; and, finally, as the owner of a seed distribution company that he founded. Even up to his final illness, Clarence could often be found tending his beloved vegetable garden.
Clarence's love of agriculture was matched by his sense of dedication to his community. He was a veteran of the Army, having served in Japan as a military policeman in the early 1950s. During his lifetime, he was an active member of St. Peter's Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA), the Central Union Grange, the Hall's Corner Volunteer Fire Department, the Clark's Fork Water Board, and the Lemoore Cemetery Board. He was also an avid supporter of the Lemoore Trinity Association.
In 1961, Clarence married LaVerne Nunes. They had two sons, whom they raised on the farm. It brought Clarence great joy to watch his sons grow and make families of their own. In his later years, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His ability to make his grandchildren laugh and fascinate them with his stories are valuable memories they will carry throughout their lives.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaVerne Lima of Lemoore; sons Michael Lima (Dianne ) of Fresno and Jerry Lima (Christine ) of Monterey; 2 grandchildren: Rebecca Lima of Fresno and Logan Lima of Monterey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Marie Lima; his brothers, John and David Lima; and his sister, Evelyn Veiga.
Funeral services will be private. The family requests that remembrances in Clarences memory be sent to: PFSA Scholarship Foundation, 1100 14th Street, Suite E, Modesto, CA 95354.
