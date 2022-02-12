Clarence Joseph Silva, 94, of Hanford, CA passed away on February 6, 2022.
Clarence was born in Selma, CA on December 7,1927. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1945 and continued to work in the automotive industry. He also served in the National Guard for 8 years and received an honorable discharge in 1955.
Clarence was married to Shirley L. Silva (Perreira) on November 14, 1958; they were married for 63 years and had three children. Clarence worked as a parts Manager for several automotive shops for several years. He enjoyed traveling, water skiing, motorcycle rides, western music, and line dancing, building model airplanes, and Nascar. He loved spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
Clarence is survived by his wife; Shirley, two children; Ralph and Carl, and three grandchildren; Adam, Lindsey, and Ryan; and other family and friends.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph Silva and Minnie Silva (Pinheiro), and his infant son, Paul.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on February 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Hanford-Armona Road. Visitation will be held at 11:30 am-12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Tenth Ave, followed by a Reception at the Civic Auditorium on Douty St.
Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Clarences story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
