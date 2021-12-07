Clarence Anthony Dutra was born in Hanford, California on May 29, 1936. He was born to Tony and Mary Dutra. He passed away at his home at the age of 85 on December 1, 2021. At the time of his passing, he was with his family, all of whom loved him very much. Clarence leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Jackie Dutra (Davis); his daughter Sherry husband Sam Sellers; two sons, Garry and wife Kat Stidham, and Ron and wife Debbie Stidham; his five grandchildren, Brian and wife Julia Sellers, Brad and wife Gina Sellers, Garry Jr. Stidham, Kyle Stidham, and Casey Stidham; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was a hard worker; he was a dairy farmer at an early age he was helping and continue working until his health didnt allow him to. He found great joy in spending time with his family and cherishing every moment with his wife.
There will be a graveside service to celebrate his life on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at calvary cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA
You may visit Clarences story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.