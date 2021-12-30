Christopher Greenwood.jpg

Christopher Walter Greenwood, 59, of Hanford passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2021.

Chris was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Chris was a kind man with a heart of gold. He always brought a smile and laughs to those around him.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents Charles Greenwood & Charlene Carroll.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Christina & David Torres of Hanford; his son John Greenwood of Hanford; 4 Grandchildren Impala Gonzalez, Bobbi Gonzalez, Chevelle Gonzalez & Breha Torres; brother and sister-in-law Clay & Kathy Greenwood of Hanford, along with nephews, nieces and cousins.

Chris was loved dearly and he will truly be missed. He genuinely was one-of-a-kind.

Chriss Burial Service will be held on Friday January 7th, 1:00pm at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.

