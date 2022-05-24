Christopher “Chris” A. Kleinknecht was born May 29, 1969, to William and Barbara Kleinknecht. He passed away January 9, 2022. Chris attended Lemoore High School, enlisting into the U.S. Army August 1989, stationed in Colorado Springs, served both in Desert Storm and the Reserves, discharged in 1996. Chris is survived by his daughter, Dana Rene Kleinknecht of Lawrence, Kansas and his son Bryce Allen Kleinknecht of Hanford, California. Interment will be on June 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Hanford Cemetery, South 10th Avenue, Hanford, California.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Kleinknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.