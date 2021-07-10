Christina Cecelia Pearson passed away June 24, 2021 in San Luis Obispo at the age of 99. She was a resident at the Avila Senior Living since 2010. She was always known to her friends as Tina or TiTi.
Christina was born in Fresno, California on October 5, 1921. Her father and mother Michael and Angelina DiMuccio moved to Hanford to raise their five children, Frank, Josephine, Nicholas, Salvador and Christina. Prior to Hanford, Michael got his start selling fresh produce and eventually started Hanford Bottling and Distributing Company and manufactured his soft drinks under the name of MIKCO Beverages.
Tina met her future husband A. Hugo Pearson, in Hanford while he was stationed at Lemoore Navel Airbase. They were married in Wala Wala Washington and moved to Stanford while Hugo attended law school after the WWII.
Her special memories in Hanford were always when she was able to utilize her creative skills. She had fond memories of designing a Hawaiian Luau party theme complete with wooden ship and stairway at the Hanford Country Club with her friend Ted McCoy, and helping design a small community theatre in an old school room near Hanfords China Town. Throughout her life she was a prolific painter, loved entertaining, interior design and modeled on occasion.
She left Hanford in 1976 and moved to the central coast in Morro Bay and Avila Beach. In 2004 she moved to Carbondale, Colorado to be closer to family, and decided to move back to the more moderate central coast climate of San Luis Obispo, in 2010.
She had a full life of family, art and travel and was content with her 99 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and siblings, her husband Hugo and son Kirk.
She is survived by son Mark Pearson and wife Laura and children Sara and Eva of Carbondale, Colorado; Daughter-in-law Mary Pearson of Atascadero, California; Grandson Matthew Pearson, wife Angie and children Rocco and Ian of Eureka, California; and granddaughter Grace Southern, husband Ivar and children Christina and William of Gold Beach, Oregon
She requested there be no service and will be interned next to her son Kirk Alan Pearson at the Atascadero Cemetery.
A special thanks go out the Central Coast Hospice for their caring and help in her comfort in her last few days and the magnificent nursing staff at Avila Senior Living. She would like to be remembered for her elegant meals, concocting martinis, entertaining and her friendly nature of making everyone feel welcome. She would like to remind everyone to tell someone you love them every day.
