Christen Charles “Coach” Jensen Jr., a lifelong Selma resident, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2021.
Charles was born in Selma, CA to Christen Charles Jensen Sr. and Emma Elizabeth Jensen on August 2, 1954 at the old Selma Hospital. He graduated from Selma High School in 1972 before attending Reedley Community College.
Charles actively particiated as a coach and/or volunteer with severaly community organizations including: Selma Little League, Selma Youth Basketball, and Selma High School sports. He was also a member of Valley Life Community Church.
He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Jensen, his niece, Stephanie Zavala and nephew, Alex (Kate) Calderon, great nephews, Joseph Sanchez Sr. (Julissa Mendoza) and Xavier Zavala, and a great-grand nephew Joseph Sanchez Jr. Charles is also survived by many beloved cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on September 25, 2021 at Selma Little League Park,
2550 Olive St. Selma, CA beginning at 11:00 AM. A walk in Charles honor and memory will take place prior to his celebration of life. Please contact one of his family members for more information.
