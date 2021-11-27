Chester B. Westmoreland, 96, of Hanford, California went to heaven on November 21, 2021.
He was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma on September 19, 1925. Chester was a World War II veteran and a mechanic for over 40 years. He thoroughly enjoyed the sport of NASCAR, FORD automobiles, and a refreshing glass of sweet iced sweet.
He was survived by eight great grandchildren, six grandchildren, and his children; Keith Westmoreland (Madera), Margaret Irwin (Hanford), and Kim Sousa (Clovis).
Funeral arrangements will be held at Lemoore Cemetery at 1:00pm on December 1, 2021.
