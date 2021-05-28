cheryl darlene.jpg

Cheryl Darlene Pietrzyk a native of Hanford Ca. Was called to Heaven for Eternal Life with the Lord at age 76. She passed away quielty & peacefully at her hanford home on 14 May 2021, after Battling Pulmonary Fibrosis for six years while under hospice care. She was the daughter of, Roy Pascal & Hazel Edwards & Brother Ross Edwards. She was a class of 1963 graduate of hanford High.

In her early years, Cheryl was a Hair Stylist for 26 years; Nursery operator & floral designer, along with arts & crafts. She was a former member of Lions Clubs International for 17 years in the City of Imperial Beach, Ca. She always got excited & looked forward for “The Edwards Family” reunion every year held at Burris Park for well over 100 years. Cheryl also was very interested & active in attending Bible study at St. Brigit's. She enjoyed traveling various states with her husband and two children Navy style.

She is survived by: J. “Rick” Pietrzyk, Husband of 54 years; Son Richard Pietrzyk; Daughter Debora Wilson; Grandchildren, Heather & Jeffery Wilson; Ricardo and Zachary Zazueta & Great Grandchild, Gavin Ryan Gonzales, all from Hanford; Brother Ross Edwards & Wife Sandy; Niece Traci Edwards & Charles Williams & their daughter, Elysse; Cousin, Steven Edwards all from Washington State. Cousins, Gregory Edwards, Tammy Doyle of Visalia, Ca. Cheryl was very much loved by all her family & many friends here, including the Pietrzyk Families & friends in Niagra Falls, NY., Massachusetts & Rhode Island.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Brigit Church, along with a Celebration of Life reception to be announced at a later date.

No flowers Please. Financial donations may be forwarded to charitable organizations: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation

