Cheryl Ann Arevalo was born May 9th, 1955 in Hanford, CA. She was the 3rd of seven siblings. She was born to parents David Arevalo and Jeanette Adams. Cheryl overcame many obstacles as a young child, one of them being juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. She also helped her mother raise her siblings while her mother was at school and sick herself. She was a true fighter and had to be with six other siblings whom she loved dearly but did not hesitate to put them in line.
Cheryl was a cheerleader in high school and went to college at San Diego State.
A true child of the 70s with a flower in her hair. Cheryl was smart, witty, funny and a spitfire. She was also a speed demon in her white mustang and she drove fast... until she saw a cop and slowed to a crawl. She was definitely the life of the party.
Cheryl had four kids that she loved dearly (and her cats). She was a wonderful mother and a fantastic cook. She was often told by family and friends that she should open a restaurant. Her cooking and baking could be smelled doors down. When someone was sick, she was a quick to cook them a meal. She was always thinking of others. She touched everybody that she met. If you didnt have family and were alone on Thanksgiving, she would insist you eat with her and her family. Cheryl would always say, theres more than enough food. She was the glue that brought everyone together.
There were no shortcomings in Cheryls eyes. She was small but mighty. Always late, balanced challenged and devoted to church. Cheryl had an incredible knack for making people feel at home, you immediately felt at home with her.
Cheryl was loved by many. In recent years she dotted on her grandchildren. She liked teaching them to cook and bake. She loved holidays and dressing up on Halloween with them and in general. She was always so close to winning the lottery, a lifelong dream of hers but it was us who won the lottery, having her in our lives. Our biggest supporter, our number one fan and cheerleader. Our world has gotten a little darker without her bright light. She will be forever missed.
Cheryl is survived by:
Her children; Marcos, Sara, Marisa and Jose
Her sisters; Mary and Theresa
Her grandchildren; Steven, Tristian, Amani, Khaira,
Kayla, Alexis and Amy
Please visit East County Mortuary at https://www.eastcountymortuary.com/obituary-listing to offer condolences.
