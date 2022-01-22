Charles Frank Robinson, our beloved husband, father, grandpa,brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully at Kaiser hospital in Fresno at the age 0f 69 on December 8, 2021. He was born in Rockford Illinois to Ray and Florence Robinson.
He and his 3 siblings moved to Bellflower California in 1955. He joined the Boy Scouts of America in 1964 working very hard over the next 4 years to become an Eagle Scout. He Graduated From Mayfair High in 1973 , Where he met the love of his life and future wife, Josie.
They married in March 1978 in Las Vegas Nevada and began their family later that year. Their son, Charles was born December 1, of 1978. Followed by their Daughter Holly Annon September 12 1982, and second Daughter Brittany Marie, on August 12, 1988. Charles was an avid outs doors man, taking the family camping and to the ocean when when he was not working.
He loved scuba diving with child hood friend Lee Miller and Fishing anytime he could go.
He was employed by Coffman Broad as a lead engineer operating the 55 story 777 Tower Building in downtown Los Angeles,he was a member of the Operating Engineers local 501 ,until he retired in 2015 . He and his wife Josefa moved back to her family home area Hanford ,California. Where he was enjoying the grand children and all family and of course camping and fishing in Morro Bay Ca, with his brothers in laws and all nephews .
Charles loved the little ranch they moved to in Hanford where he raised chicken for eggs and always grew a wonderful vegetable garden and had planted several varieties of fruit. and loved to BBQ , was the King of Tri Tip in the family. Charles leaves behind his wife of 44 years -Josie Robinson ,his three children : Charles Ray Robinson and Brittany Footdale and Holly Ann , son in law Matt Footdale and two grandchildren Caleb Hunter And Joshua Charles. Sister's Rita Rivera and Sally Rivera John Robinson and many nieces and a nephews.
