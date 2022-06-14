Chuck was born on October 28, 1925 in Los Angeles to Charles and Mable Lendrum. He graduated from Washington Union High School in 1943. At age 17, he enlisted in the Coast Guard where he served for four years, initially in the San Francisco Bay area and then in Washington DC. After leaving the Service, Chuck studied business at Armstrong College and graduated with a B.A. Degree in 1949. It was during this time that he met Phyllis Lacey. They married, raised three children, and were blessed to be able to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary shortly before Phyllis passing in 1999.
Chuck worked at Colgate Palmolive from 1949-1969 serving as Customer Accountant, General Credit Manager and then Purchasing Agent. In 1969, he moved the family to Hanford and became President of Lacey Milling Company, continuing in that capacity until his passing.
Chuck enjoyed being an active participant in his community. He served on the Kings County Grand Jury from 1977-1978. He was on the Board of California Feed & Grain from 1977-1980; the Board of Hanford Adventist Health Medical Center in 1989; Director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce from 1988-1990; member of the Hanford Rotary Club, serving as president from 1986-1987. YMCA Board from 1988-1994. He served at the ECOS Soup Kitchen for 10 years and was an active supporter of the Kings Art Center.
Among his many community service accomplishments, Chuck was extremely proud of serving as one of the original board members of the Hanford Thursday Night Market, where he volunteered weekly for 18 years at the Beer & Wine Garden, and watched the Market turn into the huge success it is today.
At heart, Chuck was an adventurer. He loved to travel the world and experience new cultures and the diversity they had to offer. From multiple return visits to the worlds most sophisticated cites (including London, Paris, and Hong Kong), to a multi-week photo expedition to the far reaches of Africa, to experiencing Norway while traveling on a working cargo freighter, to multiple transatlantic ocean crossings, Chuck always appreciated beautiful landscapes and the unique perspective he gained through his travels. Chucks home-away-from-home was Maui, where he traveled frequently with family and friends, and enjoyed many long strolls on the beach and Mauis world-class sunsets. Chuck was also an avid gardener, loved to cook, play bridge, poker and mostly share stories and memories with family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his 3 children, Holly Lendrum Dupree (Eddie), Scott Lendrum (Lynn) and Jeffrey Lendrum (Patty); 8 grandchildren, Jared Fragoso (Crystal), Lauren Watterson (Matt), Kristina Lendrum, Eric Lendrum, Tony Bettencourt (Brittany), Ryan Lendrum (Lauren), Savana Lendrum, Paige Lendrum; 8 great grandchildren, Braxtyn Franco, Jaxon Fragoso, Roman Franco, Judd Fragoso, Jaymus Fragoso, Ryker Bettencourt, Jace Lendrum, and Jett Lendrum.
Chuck was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Lendrum and his four siblings, Art Lendrum, Maxine Rowe, Margie Scheidt, and Cecil Lendrum.
A private family graveside service will be held. A celebration of life for Chuck will be held on Saturday, July 16th at 10:30 am, at the Kings Country Club. In honor of Chucks love for Maui, Hawaiian attire is suggested.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Main Street Hanford, 219 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230