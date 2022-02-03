Charles “Chuck” Ernest Garcia, 76 passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, with his loving wife, Toni, by his side.
Chuck was born on New Years Day in 1946 to Edward and Natalie (Pimentel) Garcia in Hanford, CA. He attended McCarthy School, Hanford High and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1964 1968. After Chuck left the Navy, he began his career in the construction industry. In May of 1990, Chuck started Chucks General Construction where, for 20 years he worked alongside his brother, sons, and many nephews & cousins.
In January of 1972, Chuck went on a blind date with Toni (Vickers) Garcia and instantly fell in love. He married Toni in July of 1972, and he cherished her for the next 50 years. Chuck brought to the marriage his oldest son Jason, and they later welcomed Eric in October of 1975, and Darin in January of 1979.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with the Valley Sandblasters in the Pismo Dunes, riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR and fishing. However, Chucks true passion was spending time with his family.
Chuck was a family man but his family was much larger than his wife and three sons. He had many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved like his own. If you knew Chuck at all, then he considered you family. His home was always open and he was always there for his family. Whether it was a broken waterline or a broken heart he was the first one there.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Toni Garcia, his three sons Jason & Debbie Garcia, Eric & Brooke Garcia, and Darin & Kim Garcia, his five grandchildren Rain, Dillon, Gavin, Gauge and Randi and sister Geri Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie & Natalie Garcia, brother Gene & Judy Garcia, and his cousins Diana Warmerdam and Veronica Parolini.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 18th, 12:00 at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to South Valley Community Church in remembrance of Chuck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.