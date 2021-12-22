Charlene Welborn passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the evening of December 17, 2021.
Charlene was born on February 6, 1943, in Culver City to Charles and Myrtle Saunders. Her family moved to Hanford in August of 1943. She attended grammar school in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High School in 1961.
She married Charles Welborn on April 14 1962, She worked at LNAS for 28 years before retiring in 2001, She was always the life of the party. A beautiful soul who enjoyed Crocheting, Square Dancing, Cowboy Action Shooting, Water Skiing, and Craft Camp. But, most of all she loved family gatherings.
She is proceeded i death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Charles Welborn. Her parents Charles and Myrtle Saunders. Her In laws Vernice and Doris Welborn and her older sister Phyliss Watters.
She is survived by her sister Jeanne Trachman and sisters in laws, Janet Bettencourt and Linda Smith. Her daughters, Jennifer White {Mark} and Marcia Welborn. Grandchildren, Jeremy White, Kaitlyn Bales, Sarah Hunter {Bryan} and Cyndi Hughes (Gerard). Great-children, Logan and Harley Quinn Bales, Hailey and Jacob Hunter, Braden Hughes and numerous neices and nephews.
Charlene will be missed by her beloved family and friends. We have lost a bright and shining light and the heart of our family. Viewing visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22,2021 from 4-6 pm at Phipps-Dale Funeral Home in Lemoore. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23,2021 at 10 am graveside at Lemoore Cemetery.
