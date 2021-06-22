Charlene D Forsythe passed away on June 3, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Keithsburg, Illinois, to C. R. (Bill) and Mona Duncan and lived in Seaton, Illinois, until entering Nursing College in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1949 she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Cottage Hospital School of Nursing with the highest honors. On the day of her graduation, she met her future husband, Don Forsythe. In 1950 they married, and three children were born to them over the next six years, Gail, James, and Charles. The family began in Galesburg, Illinois and over the next 12 years, moved over 13 times to multiple states and landed in Hanford, CA, in the early 60's, becoming the family's permanent home.
Charlene continued her mothering and nursing (ER, OR, OB, PSYC) careers throughout every move. In Hanford she worked at the Hacienda Convalescent Hospital and then served several years at both Sacred Heart Hospital and Hanford Community Hospital. She helped establish the first LVN program at Hanford Adult School and taught nursing there for several years. Charlene continued in the health and education field as a school nurse for Kings County Superintendent of Schools. There she spent many years patching playground cuts and bruises, screening for vision and hearing problems, supporting the health and safety needs of children and helping parents as they developed their knowledge and experience. She advanced her personal growth by obtaining a Master's Degree in Public Education at the same time her children were finishing their own college degrees. Charlene became a specialist and consultant in perceptual-motor skill development, helping children until her retirement.
For several years Charlene and Don served as host parents for many Rotary Youth Exchange students who have become a part of their extended family. Charlene was very active in serving the community through the First Presbyterian Church, the Kings Art Center Guild, PEO International, Red Hat Society, the Children's Storybook Garden and American Association of University Women. She was also a member of DAR Chapter Stephen Watts Kearny. In 2012, Charlene was honored as Kings County Homecoming Queen.
After her husband Don passed away in 2016, Charlene decided to move into Valley Christian Home. There she made many new friends, participated in all the activities at the “home” as well as remaining active in the community, particularly her support of Hanford's economy on her “shopping” trips.
Charlene had an infectious laugh and wonderful, sometimes feisty sense of humor. She surrounded herself with many friends, for whom she cared deeply, and was always quick to lend a helping hand whenever possible. Many of her friends and family loved when she made buffalo chip cookies and her special Sangria. Charlene loved to live life to its fullest, accompanied by her own style of fashion, and loved attending the various social activities in our community.
Surviving Charlene are her sister, Linda Duncan Davison, daughter Gail, sons Jim and Chuck, four grandchildren, Donavon and Matt Henry, Jennifer Justham and Brian Forsythe, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We all will treasure our memories with Charlene, and she will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 am in the First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, 340 N. Irwin Street, Hanford, CA.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum, PO Box 363, Hanford, CA 93232, the First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, PO Box 1185, Hanford, CA 93232, the Kings Art Center, PO Box 376, Hanford, CA 93232, or to your favorite charity.
