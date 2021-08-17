Carolyn Elizabeth (Jern) Silva age 78. Died August 10, 2021 in Kingsburg.
Carolyn is a native of Kingsburg. She worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years. She was a member of Kingsburg First Baptist Church.
Carolyn loved her family very much and there wasnt anything she wouldnt do for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends studying the Bible and going to lunch.
She enjoyed spending time at the Central Coast where she would always want to get saltwater taffy. Even during the latter part of her life, when she wasnt getting out much, when someone was going to Morro Bay she would request they bring her home some.
Carolyn lived her final years at Kingsburg Care Center, where her personality lit up friendships with staff and residents. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that was surprising and delightful. We are so grateful and impressed with the compassionate care she received at Kingsburg Care Center.
Preceding her in death are her parents Eileen (Gustufsen) Jern & Arther Jern. Her oldest son Paul Silva and her older brother Robert B. Jern.
Carolyn is survived by her youngest son David Silva, daughter-in-law Chamaine Silva, step-grandson Alex Frampton, grandsons Andrew Silva and Aaron Sanchez of Pennsylvania; great grand-daughter Jadah Sanfillippo; ex-husband John Silva of Selma; sister-in-law Jeanne Jern of Grants Pass Oregon; nieces Elizabeth, Julie and Lynda Jern.
Carolyns eldest niece Elizabeth is married to Tom Hollister they live in Missouri. Great-neice Gayle Stansbury and her children Kaelen & Aiden Stanbury as well as Abigail & Margaret Hooper. Great-nephew Robert Stansbury and Danika Coggins and their children Michael & Caleb Rohde, Deklyn & Teirian Stansbury. Great-neice Jessica & Tyler Ross of Reeds Spring, Missouri and their children Adrien & Elizabeth Ross.
Carolyns middle niece Julie is married to Tom Hicks they live in Sisters Oregon. Great-nephew Bryan Hicks lives in Spokane Washington with his wife Shelly and 2 daughters Rylie & Remington. Great-nephews Dylan Hicks of Sisters, Oregon and Austin Hicks of Bend, Oregon.
Carolyns youngest niece Lynda is married to Darrick Urquhart they live in Sisters Oregon as well. They have 2 sons Benton and Seth Urquhart of Ashville North Carolina.
Carolyn has cousins surviving her; Cheryl Jern and her brother Doug; Doug Payne of Atascadero.
Honorary pallbearers: Aaron Sanchez, Alex Frampton, Andrew Silva, Robert Stansbury, Tom Hicks & Tom Hollister .Remembrances may be made to: Kingsburg Care Center 1101 Stroud Avenue Kingsburg, CA 93631 (559) 897-5881
Graveside Services will be held: 9:30 am Monday August 23
