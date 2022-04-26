Carole Wood died, in her home, at the age of 88 on December 14, 2022. In the early morning of October 9, 2022, Carole fell in her bathroom. She was admitted to Kaweah Delta Emergency and then was transported, via helicopter, to Stanford University Emergency, for emergency surgery on her spinal cord. On October 18, Carole was then transferred to Alta Bates Acute Rehabilitation Center. Carole came home to Lemoore on November 22, in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. She died in her sleep with her daughter, Deana, at her side.
Carole was born in Bakersfield. Her parents moved to Porterville and eventually settled in Lemoore. She married her Lemoore High School boyfriend, Paul Wood, and moved to Huron, for 15 years, where their ranch was located. Carole was a stay-at-home mom until her children became adults. She worked as a “Pink Lady” at the old Hanford hospital. She worked at Central Union Elementary as an aid. Carole then followed her fathers footsteps into real estate. She worked at CAP Phillips Real Estate, became a real estate broker, and later worked at Lemoore Real Estate. Caroles passion was her family, friends, God, and sweets. She also enjoyed her bridge clubs, traveling, and the First United Methodist Church.
She was survived by her three children: Rande Wood; Deana Irigaray; and Dick Wood. She considered her children's mates: Mike Irigaray and Vicki Wood as her own children. Carole had five grandchildren, Nicole Irigaray (Husband: Jeff McCord); Lauren Louquet (Husband: Tom Louquet); Michelle Wood; Kristy Wood; and Troy Wood (Wife: Heather Wood). She had twelve great grandchildren Katelyn McCord; Kylie McCord; Harlee Wood; Jadyn Way, Tyler Sollars; Jonathan Wood, Tristan Wood; Lyric Heflin; Parker Wood; Emerson Louquet; Wesley Louquet; and Gabriella Wood.
Carole was loved by everyone who knew her, and everyone she met.
Graveside services will be held at the old Lemoore Cemetery at 10AM on May 21st (Saturday) followed by a luncheon at the First United Methodist Church in Lemoore. If you are not vaccinated, Please wear a mask.