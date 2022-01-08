Carole Ann Mayer (Eberle), age 82, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, in Hanford, California.
She was born on February 3, 1939, in Sandusky, Ohio to William and Ann Eberle and was the youngest of 6 children. Carole grew up in Vermilion, Ohio, graduating from Vermilion High School in 1957 and the School of Business in Columbus, Ohio in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Art Mayer, on February 27, 1960.
After moving to Arizona so that Art could pursue his masters degree, they moved to Southern California where both of their sons were born. They spent 7 years in Salinas, California before making Hanford, California their home in 1979. Carole worked for Lemoore High School as the District Superintendents secretary for 17 years and retired in 1996. After retirement, she and Art spent many years traveling before buying a second home in Florida, but Hanford was always home to Carole.
Her greatest joy was being a loving wife, mom, and grandma and she never missed cheering for her sons at their basketball games.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers William, Russ and Ray, and her sister Eileen. She is survived by Art, her loving husband of 61 years, her sons Michael (Rhonda) and Rob (Shawn), her grandchildren Cody, Shawn, Andrew, Caitlyn, and Gage, and her oldest sister, Winnie.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Kings Country Club at 1:00 PM.
