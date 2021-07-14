Carol was born September 13, 1943, to Dorothy Gilbert and Clarence Ames. Carol grew up in and attended school in Hanford Ca and Guadalupe Ca. Growing up Carol was the apple of her grandfathers eye and loved to spend time with him, she had many stories of growing up with her aunts, uncles, and cousins along with all of the mischief they would find themselves in.
Carol attended some schooling in Guadalupe Ca and would spend time with family deep sea fishing and clamming. She had stories about those times as well. Carol married the love of her life Arthur Machado in Hanford and started her family; Arthur was a dairyman, and they enjoyed the dairy life they raised their family on a dairy in Buellton and Carol worked in Solvang she enjoyed the coastal living but returned to Hanford to be near family. Every summer Art and Carol would pack up the camping trailer and take their daughters to Pismo for the summer months
and return in time for the girls to start school. Carol worked in food service and eventually worked at the Kings Co Jail which she retired from in the early 80s. Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. On her grandchildrens birthdays she would cook their favorite meal and make their favorite cake for them which became a tradition for them. Carol is preceded in death by her Mother Dorothy Machado, Father Frank Machado, Brother George Ames, Sister Irene (Nene) Avila, Husband Arthur Machado, and Daughter Diane
Harmon. Carol leaves behind her daughter Dorothea McFarland, grandchildren Amanda Hulett, Derrick Hamilton, William Harmon, and Virginia Langston. Great grandchildren Tyler and Noah Hulett, Chloe and Hunter Langston and Tucker and Holly Harmon, Aunt Shirley Haws, Niece Gina Wright, Niece Ayllson Donaldson, Nephew Phillip Ames and Niece Lorie Parsons.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Carols story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
