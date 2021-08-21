Carol Wood of Lemoore, CA peacefully passed surrounded by her family on August 18, 2021. Carol was born in Hanford on April 12, 1949 to James and Evalyn Badasci Wood. She is a proud graduate of Coalinga High School, Fresno State and Fresno Pacific College, where she earned her Masters Degree in Education. “Miss Wood” taught at Central Union School District in Lemoore for 35 years before retiring in 2007. Known as “KK” to her family and close friends, she loved traveling, her Catholic faith, and community friends. Carols vibrant smile and warm hugs will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her siblings: Jim (Myrna) Wood, Margaret (Wayne) Anderson, Bill (Karen) Wood, Marian Sula, and Don (Tammy) Wood. She is deeply loved by her 15 nieces and nephews, their children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia McConnico.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Reception to follow at ODoherty Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Mary Immaculate Queen School. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
