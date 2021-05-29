Carmen Patricia Ochoa, 79 years old, of Hanford, CA, passed away on May 22, 2021 in her hometown.
Carmen was born in Hanford, CA to Macario and Maria Casillas on September 15, 1941. She graduated from Hanford High and married William Ochoa on Sept. 9, 1961 in Hanford. The couple moved to Bell, CA, where they raised 3 children. She was employed for 30 years as Teaching Assistant, transitioning into a Special Needs Assistant for her last 20 years within the LA School District. Her devotion to raising her family was her passion. After retiring in 2002, the couple moved back to their hometown of Hanford, CA to be close to family members in their retirement years. She was a congregation member of Glad Tidings Church where she enjoyed her remaining years participating in church events, especially her Bible Study Group, where she continued to enrich and develop her spiritual devotion.
Carmen is preceded in death by four sisters and seven brothers.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Ochoa and her 3 children: Kathy, Phillip and Jesse. She has 3 Grandchildren: Josephine, Selina and Jesse, Jr, as well as 3 Great-Grandchildren: Taylor, Aliyah and Zephyr.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Glad Tidings Church 750 E. Grangeville Blvd. Hanford, CA. and followed by a reception.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Carmens story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
