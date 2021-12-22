With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carmen Gonzalez our loving and devoted mother, aunt, and friend whose lives she touched. On December 7, 2021 she was granted her wings and left us.
She was born on May 5, 1945 in Saucillo Chihuahua where she attended accounting school, and graduated shortly after. She would marry the love of her life Lupe Gonzales and establish herself within the community of Lemoore California. Carmen along with Lupe Owned their own business Lupe's shoe and upholstery shop.
She poured her heart and soul into her work, and all the people she helped along the way. This business offered more than a service. The upholstery shop was a warm and welcoming home where plenty of laughs, tears, and memorable memories were created. We have truly lost a treasure in our community.
Carmen is Survive by Luis Armando Rodriguez, Arnulfo Rodriguez, Luz Rodriguez, Cristina Rodriguez, Graciela Rodriguez, as well as four aunts, dozens of nephews, nieces, and beloved community members. In addition to her surviving kin, she has opened her home to many.
Viewing will be at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel from 4-7 on Tuesday, December 21st followed by a Catholic Mass at Saint Peter's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday followed by burial in Lemoore Cemetery.
