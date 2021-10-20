Candy, who loved to be called Gammy by her grandkids, went home with Jesus following a motor vehicle accident on October 6th, with her loving family by her side.
Candy was born in Buffalo, New York on December 20th, 1954 to Evelyn and Leo Riffel.
Candy was mother to Heather Parreira. She raised Heather with love and devotion in Hanford, California with her husband Eric Ric Blaskovich.
Candy was employed at Tachi Hotel and Casino for over 20 years. She worked in many departments. Most people remember her as running the mail room, in which she was able to love on everyone. She never met a stranger. Her most recent position was as a Hostess. She loved her guests, and they loved her. She was often running around getting presents or doing things for anyone and everyone. Her guests and coworkers would shower her with love and gifts as well. She was so very loved.
She loved Jesus and had a servants heart. She spent almost every waking minute serving others. She loved to cook, and was the most amazing cook there was. So many times, she would make food for her daughter or her son in law, and take it to them at work. She would laugh and talk with everyone they worked with, and they got to know her and immediately loved her as well. She also loved to shop. Every clerk in every store in Hanford and surrounding cities probably knew her by name.
She divorced years ago, but still remained best friends with Ric. She found the one whom her soul loves, Stanley Cotta. They got engaged in 2019, and were to be wed in August of 2020. With the restrictions last year, they had to put off their wedding. They were hoping to get married soon. They were both animal lovers, and between the two of them had donkeys, cats, geese, chickens, and horses. They were very active keeping up with both of their ranches, and always had a project they were pouring their time and love into.
She is preceded in death by her baby, Christopher, and her parents, Evelyn and Leo Riffel. She is survived by her fiancé, Stan, her daughter, Heather, her son-in-law, Aaron, and her grandchildren, Shani and Canon. She was so very proud of each of them and loved them so much, and made sure everyone knew. She has one sister, Donna, and brother-in-law Paul. She is also survived by her soon to be sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Roni and Robert, whom she absolutely adored and loved spending time with.
Services will be held at First Baptist Hanford on Saturday, October 23rd at 9:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the graveside service at the church, and all are welcome to come celebrate her life.
Flowers can be sent to Whitehurst McNamara.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.