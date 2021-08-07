Calvin Lee (SCPO USN Ret.) of Lemoore, CA passed away peacefully at his home on July 19th at the age of 81.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Calvin joined the US Navy at 19 and served 30 years. During this time he met the love of his life, Sarah. They had 59 wonderful years of adventures and experiences together.
Calvin was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sarah, three children Jeff, Joann (Bryan) Aguirre, Jason (Celeste), six grandchildren Olivia, Andrew, Annabella, Kathryn, Alexa and Andrea, extended family June (John) Hilson and a large family in Hawaii.
As an avid golfer, bowler and yo-yo master, his family and friends will fondly remember Calvin as a fun-loving guy with a big heart. He loved hamburgers, Sarahs home-cooked meals, laughing hysterically at his own jokes, and spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored.
Private family services will be held at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Attn: Development -- In Honor of Calvin Wai Mun Lee, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at www.nmcrs.org.
