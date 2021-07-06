“We are grateful to have loved him and heartbroken to have lost him”
C. Wayne Cupit, a farmer in Lemoore Ca. Passed away Friday June 19, 2021 at the age of 88 at Sierra Vista Healthcare.
He was the life partner of Aieda and they shared 16 loving years of partnership together.
Born in Adrmore Oklahoma, he was the eldest son of LeRoy and Beulah Cupit.
Wayne proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corp. PFC Cupit was a member of a Marine Observation Squadron which participated in the invasion of Wonsan Korea. He was the mechanic aboard the Landing Craft.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and woodworking. He was a spiritual, loving and dedicated man who will be missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
He is survived by his life partner Aieda, two brothers Lonnie and Ray, one Sister Linda, two children, a Son Ronald and his spouse Melissa, a Daughter Sharon and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father, and Mother, three sisters, a son, a daughter and a grandson.
A private memorial of life well lived will be held at the Neptune Society on July 9th 2021 at two pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite Charity.
