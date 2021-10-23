Bud A. Dewees, 60, of Lemoore passed away October 11, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Being born on Halloween, his favorite colors were orange, black and silver. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Raiders and playing bingo (it was buddy bingo at the “P”, he won and was hooked).
Bud was a carpenter (darn good one) for 41 years. He worked for Daulton Construction, Garcia Construction, Bement Construction. Besides the awesome backyard of Dale Jones; Buds work was an art, he could fix anything.
Bud is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Deirdre Rose of AZ, mom and step-dad Dennis and Margaret Dewees of Lemoore, 4 step-children: Matthew Hughes of Hanford, Eric Dever of Lemoore, Jennifer Dever of MO and Jessica Gaal of VA, his brother Jon Dewees, his sister Jessica Dewees, 2 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren and also 2 cats: Buddy and Bingo. Donations can be made to PanCan.org
