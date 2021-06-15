It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Bryan was born January 7, 1978, in Carson City, Nevada. He left this earth on June 6, 2021, in Hanford, CA. Bryan attended schools in Visalia, Calif and studied welding at College of the Sequoias. He was a welder by trade. Bryan was a jokester who loved to tease and play pranks on people, especially his nieces and nephews. Bryan made many friends over the years and his humor and sarcasm will be sorely missed by all.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Russell and Julia Harris, his sister and brother-in-law Shelley and Shawn Shaw, all of Hanford. He is survived by his four sons, Bryan, Christopher, Garrett and Andrew all of Hanford and the love of his life, Lindsay Gruber of Visalia. He is also survived by his nieces, McKenzie Sawyer of Phoenix, AZ and Savanna Shaw of Hanford, his nephews Jordan Sawyer of Visalia, Justin Ruhga, Joseph Sawyer both of Hanford and Logan Shaw of Bakersfield. There were also many others who called him Uncle Bryan as well.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19th at 11am at First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at 631 N. Chinowth St., Visalia, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your favorite charity in Bryan's memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.