Brett Lorenz passed away in Hanford on October 15th at the age of 58. Brett was born in Great Lakes, IL to Milo and Kay Lorenz. When he was 7 they moved to Lemoore where he grew up. Brett loved Rock & Roll, fishing and hunting. He was a hard worker all his life. He enjoyed working the last 9 1/2 years for Hanford High School District. He was a loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. He is in heaven with our Lord and Savior now, but he will be missed very much.
Brett is survived by his wife Julie Lorenz, 3 children: Katrina Lyon of FL, Ryan ODaniel and Brett Lorenz, Jr. both of Hanford, 3 grandchildren, father: Milo Lorenz of Lemoore a 6 siblings: Timothy Gerald Lorenz, Derrick Lorenz, Sheena Oliveira, Tina Lorenz, Melina Padgett all of Lemoore, Robbie Lorenz of Hanford, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore.
