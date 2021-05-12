Brenda Lynn Hoxie (Lewis), 58, of Lemoore passed away on April 30, 2021, surrounded by her closest family.

She was born April 3, 1963 in Hanford to the late John and Mary Lewis of Riverdale. She was the oldest of 2 siblings.

Brenda graduated from Riverdale High School in 1982. Brenda was a home maker prior to working in retail for over 20 years. Brenda enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially when there was karaoke.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents John & Mary Lewis.

She is survived by her Husband Glen Scott Hoxie of Lemoore, daughter and son-in-law Christina & David Torres of Hanford; her son John Greenwood of Hanford; 4 Grandchildren Impala Gonzalez, Bobbi Gonzalez, Chevelle Gonzalez & Breha Torres; brother and sister-in-law Jeff & Maria Lewis of Hanford; niece Theresa Lewis of Hanford, nephew and niece-in-law Jonathan & Kasey Lewis of Lemoore and GreatNiece Kaylin Lewis.

Brendas Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 15th, 1:00pm at the Lemoore Trinity Hall.

