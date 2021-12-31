Bonnie Lock Photo.jpg

Bonnie Fay Lock was born on August 21, 1934 in Hanford, California and passed away on December 16, 2021 at the Kings Nursing facility in Hanford.

Bonnie Graduated from Hanford High School and was a retired employee with the Department of Agriculture.

Bonnie is survived by her sister JoAnn Lum. As well as two nephews, one niece. Also one great nephew and three great nieces.

Private graveside service is being handled by People's Funeral Chapel.

