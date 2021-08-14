Bobby Ray Salyers was born to Vernon and Olive Salyers on February 10, 1936 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He passed away on July 21, 2021 in Lodi, Ca with family by his side.
Bob attended schools throughout Kings County and graduated from Laton High School in 1955. He went on to play football for Porterville Jr. College. Bob owned his own plumbing business in Hanford for many years, until joining the Operating Engineers Union and moving to Shaver Lake. Bobby absolutely loved Shaver Lake and made it his home. Once retired, he moved back to Hanford and eventually to Lodi to be cared for by family.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Olive, sister Francine Lewis and an infant brother and sister. Our hearts are aching and he will be greatly missed by his children; Vicki Duffel, Vernon Salyers, Debbie Kollman and Sherri Tarvin; Twin Sister Glenda Shannon; Grandchildren Chasidy, Rachel, Soul, Luke, Anthony, Bobbie Marie and Kimmy; Great Grandchildren Mason, Ryanne, Delilah Rose and Jackson. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
