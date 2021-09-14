Bob J Brandon, age 86, passed away at his home with his family by his side in Kingsburg.
Bob was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Lige and Katherine Brandon on July 2, 1935. His family moved to Kingsburg in 1943. He graduated from Kingsburg High School where he excelled in baseball.
He went on to work and then married Gloria Schlatter.
He then worked for United Grocers for 30 years driving trucks, and making deliveries.
The past 35 years he farmed with his sons in the raisin business, which he loved.
His favorite vacation spot was Cabo San Lucas with family and friends and he spent many years going there.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lige and Katherine Brandon and brother John Brandon.
He is lovingly survived and dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Gloria, sons Perry and wife Sheri, Tim and wife Mary, and Todd
Grandchildren Dustin and Julie Brandon, Tyler and Leah Brandon, Allex Brandon, Alyssa Brandon and Ryan Anderson, Brittney Hays and Ryan Sawatzky, Trevor Brandon and Blake Brandon.
Great Grandchildren Zachary, Makenna, Hunter, Hudson, Evelyn, Avery, Beau, Kate and Noah.
He will be dearly missed as a husband, dad, grandpa, papa and friend.
There will be a Celebration Of Life at the Kingsburg Gun Club on October 1st at 11:30 am.
Remembrance contributions may be given to the Kingsburg Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.