Beverly Neal McCartney, 86, was born June 13, 1935 in Los Angeles, California. Beverly passed away March 3, 2022. Internment will be at Selma Floral Cemetery, 2430 Floral Ave, Selma, CA 93662 on a date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: either the 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in Selma, California, https://www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org/donate or the San Diego Humane Society, https://www.sdhumane.org/support-us/.
Beverly was born in Los Angeles, but was raised in Selma, California. She met Stanley O. McCartney in California and subsequently followed him to Bremerhaven, Germany, where he had been stationed while serving in the United States Air Force and they were married while in Germany. Son, Michael P. McCartney, was born while they resided in Germany. They also resided in San Antonio, Texas before transferring to Anchorage, Alaska where daughter, Colleen, was born. Beverly remained in Anchorage until 1983 before she and Stanley retired to Escondido, California. In 2014 she moved to Brookdale San Marcos Senior Living Facility located in San Marcos, California.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Stanley O. McCartney and her parents, Theodore & Glenna Lemmon.
Beverly is survived by son Michael Patrick McCartney and daughter Colleen Marie Fetz. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Narcedalia McCartney, son-in-law Jeffrey Alan Fetz, grandson Sean Michael Fetz and granddaughter Brianna Marie Fetz.