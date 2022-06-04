Beverley Anne Brady Boogaard was born on May 10, 1927 to William and Marjorie Brady and was the last of four children. She went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2022 at the age of 95 years and 11 days. Beverley attended schools in Hanford, California and graduated from Hanford High School in June, 1945. She married John Boogaard on June 20, 1947. On her passing, she was just 30 days short of a seventy-five year anniversary. She had four children: Maxine, Jack, Steven and Andrew. She leaves eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Beverley retired from Iseman's Department Store as a bookkeeper after 20 years of employment. She served one year on the Kings County Grand Jury. She was active on the Hanford Christian School Mothers Club and was a member of the Hanford Christian Reformed Church and the Trinity United Reformed Church of Visalia.
Beverley loved to read and was an avid sports fan rooting for her kids and grandkids and the San Francisco Giants.
Graveside Service will be in Hanford Cemetery on June 18 at 9:30 AM. A Memorial Service will be at Trinity United Reformed Church, 6400 W. Walnut Avenue, Visalia 93277 on June 18 at 11:00 AM.