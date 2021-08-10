Betty Rhea Vigario, a longtime resident of Hanford passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the age of 98. Betty was born on October 14, 1922, in Neodesha, Kansas to William and Myrtle Love. She married Clarence Vigario and they raised their family in Hanford. Clarence and Betty were married for 68 years before his passing in 2013.
Betty had the capacity for limitless love. She bestowed that love on countless family members, friends, neighbors; and at the end of her life all those at Diamond Terraces and Adventist Hospice who cared for her with the greatest of efficiency, love, compassion, and respect. She, in turn, was loved well by many.
Among Bettys many gifts was the gift of “Hospitality”. Her door was always open, all were welcome, there was always room for more at the dinner table, and almost always visitors were sent home with either oatmeal chocolate chip cookies or monster cookies. She lived her life well and served as an example to many. She was uniquely unforgettable and will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her children Mark Vigario of Paso Robles, Pamela Pope and Beth Domingos both of Fresno, and Karen Garver of Hanford. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, 2 grandchildren Robert Perez and Jacob Vigario as well as her siblings Joe Love, Paul Love, Ruth Allison, Doris Hofius, Helyn Olson and Jessie Love. Betty was the last one of her siblings to pass.
At her request, there will be no funeral services. Donations in Bettys name can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.