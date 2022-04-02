After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Betty Martin-Seib at the age of 99 years was peacefully called home to her Maker.
Preceding her in death were her parents Al and Lula Pape and brother Everette Pape of Templeton, Iowa. Also preceding in death were husbands-John Martin and Royal Seib of Fresno, California.
She is survived by daughters Ann Muench (Richard) of Oakley, California and Tena WongWeaver (Tom) of Ventura, California as well several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her niece Renee Pape of Omaha, Nebraska.
Betty spent over 32 years in Law Enforcement working at several Departments: 3 years at the Sheriff's Department in San Jose, CA; 2 yrs with the California Highway Patrol; 5 years at Mountain View Police Department; completing her long Law Enforcement career retiring from Kings County Sheriff's Department in Hanford, CA. She said it best, “Kings County” with a very distinct voice that did it in Style!
In her spare time Betty became a dedicated member of the Hanford Emblem Club #290 in Hanford, CA. As a long- time member she served in many positions including President from 1979-1980. She was an advocate of encouragement whether it be to family, prisoners or her community service participants. With a wonderful sense of humor as well as being a great listener, she always looked for the best in people which was a great blessing to many.
We rejoice in having been given these past 10+ years to have our Mom in Oakley in our 24 hour care. Even though she will be greatly missed we reminisce and remember her new journey has just begun.
End of Watch “1500” over and out
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to the Alzheimer's Association
A Celebration of Life will be held in Hanford, California date and time will be announced.